My calendar says it’s April 9, three weeks into that time of year called “spring.”
I am still searching for the new season. We’ve been teased with a few nice days, followed by rain, snow, cold and a little more snow. It was definitely not what I’m searching for.
I’ve caught a few glimpses of what is to come on the TV, but that’s elusive, too. I did get to view glorious batches of azaleas on the Masters Golf Tournament. Baseball, too, is back, and that offers hope that spring must be near.
Easter is almost here, with nary a daffodil or crocus in sight. I’m hoping we won’t have to hide our Easter dresses under our parkas.
There have been some sounds of spring around me, such as the bouncing of basketballs on my neighbor’s driveway, and the moans and groans from Bruce after his first bike ride of the year.
Finally, however, I think I can see the bona fide indicator of spring as I sit and stare from my preferred spot.
My favorite pastime is staring out of my kitchen window. I can see a grass-covered hill, three backyards, one busy street that I try to ignore, one swamp, one pond, lots of birds, ducks and an occasional eagle or trumpeter swan, and lots and lots of trees. In that torrent very welcome rain that fell last week, I think I can see the real symbol of spring as I sat on my favorite perch: Creeping through the trees and the swamp and the grasses — a new color is starting to peek through the dingy landscape.
It only took one rainfall (and a little soggy snow) to begin the change in our landscape, from the drab browns of late winter/early spring into the subtle green tones of real spring.
The countryside will soon start to change: Lawns will turn green, trees will start to have that emerald haze, and the road ditches had a touch of jade.
I’m hoping that this week, when that cold air leaves us for something more seasonal, we’ll really get the dramatic vision of the bright colors emerging from the auburn scenery.
I’ll get to find out if my newly planted tulips survived the cold spell earlier this year, and I’ll watch for the lilacs to start budding out.
To paraphrase Kermit the Frog, it’s not easy becoming green – but I just can’t wait to be surrounded by sights, smells, sounds and the color of spring.
— Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
