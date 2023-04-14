Satelite Screen Shot 2023-04-10 at 9.05.15 AM.png

Looks like winter

As of this satellite image on Saturday, April 8 the lake and surrounding area is still covered with snow, but with the positive forecast there should be some major changes coming in the near future.

 Photo is a screen shot

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com 

Ever wonder what goes into the timing of lakes freezing earlier or later in the fall, and vice versa thawing in the spring? Common sense of course says it’s all about the weather. Early fall brings an early freeze, and a late fall/late freeze, and the inverse in the spring. That’s it in a nutshell, but there is also a lot more that goes into that nutshell.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.