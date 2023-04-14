Ever wonder what goes into the timing of lakes freezing earlier or later in the fall, and vice versa thawing in the spring? Common sense of course says it’s all about the weather. Early fall brings an early freeze, and a late fall/late freeze, and the inverse in the spring. That’s it in a nutshell, but there is also a lot more that goes into that nutshell.
In the fall, the water temperatures slowly decrease as the weather gets colder and colder, but then a week of warmer weather can come along and stall the whole process, and the lake will sit in limbo waiting for the next cold snap to continue its downward spiral towards ice. Or when the lake is not really close to freezing yet, but a big cold front ushers in with calm winds and below zero temperatures and the lake instantly freezes overnight – even though it’s earlier than usual.
What does that have to do with the ice going out? Well, that phenomenon is not possible in the spring, when it comes to the thawing process. As sudden as the freezing process can be, the thawing process is a proverbial slow boat. Though it’s possible to freeze a lake overnight because of a one time extreme cold, it’s not possible to thaw a lake overnight because of a one time hot spell.
The thawing process
Unlike the abruptness that can come with a lake freezing overnight, the thawing process can take some time. There is no weather event that can magically open a frozen lake overnight if it’s not ready. It’s more of a steady process. But once it’s ready, it can literally happen overnight. Like freezing, there are quite a few variables associated with the thawing process. The main factors are sun, rain, wind and heat.
The average ice out according to the DNR’s records for Mille Lacs is April 25. Now “average” is the key word in that statement. The ice thickness that developed over the winter is average, as is the snow cover. The springtime temperatures are also steady and average, with generally no major weather events.
An early ice out can usually be the result of thinner ice than average, i.e. A later freeze, a warmer than average winter, with less than average snowfall. All these factors coupled with above average springtime temperatures and some major rain and wind storms and voila – early thaw. Consistent warm rains are the key to deteriorating the ice cover in a hurry.
A late thaw is just the opposite, i.e. An early freeze, a harsh winter with lots of ice and heavy snow cover along with a late spring and some April snowstorms. Nothing like April snowstorms to extend the winter and quell any signs of spring. All of these will extend the thawing process, sometimes well into the month of May.
Not to go down that path even further, but it is a fact that it has snowed every month of the year in Minnesota – except July. But enough about that talk.
Big variance in ice out dates on Mille Lacs
According to the DNR’s recorded ice out dates that date back to 1950, there is over a seven week variance in the ice out dates for the big lake. The earliest was March 26, 2012 and the latest was the following year on May 16, 2013. That either adds or subtracts from the length of the spring and eventual summer season.
Pretty sure most Minnesotans would prefer an early ice out as that ushers out winter and the spring activities usually begin – albeit the water is still dangerously cold. But either way, once the lakes open up, summer is not far away.
The definition of lake ice out can vary from lake to lake. But the DNR says “For the citizen observers reporting data, ice out occurs when the lake is completely free of ice. Or, it may be when it is possible to navigate from point A to point B. Ice out may also be when a lake is 90 percent free of ice. Observers use consistent criteria from year to year when reporting lake ice out dates.”
For Mille Lacs, the definition has always been when one can navigate a boat from Isle to Garrison (kitty corner) without encountering a major ice floe. Now with satellite technology, it’s easy to get an idea of what the lake is doing, as long as it’s not cloudy and blocks the satellite’s view.
According to the scuttlebutt in the area, the ice out predictions are all over the map. Some say we’ll be lucky to be ice free by the opener of fishing on Saturday, May 13. Others who have gone out and measured the actual ice thickness and compared it to years past say we’re not that far behind from other measurements this time of year.
The last two storms that the area received certainly didn’t help with any thawing, and the night time temperatures have still been well below freezing. For any thawing to really start in earnest the temperatures need to remain on the other side of the freezing mark for the entire 24 hour period, and the added snow cover is not helping either.
But the good news is April can be a powerful month sunwise, and the long term forecast looks very favorable with temperatures remaining above freezing for the foreseeable future.
Here’s a couple records I’ve kept on my garage wall from past thaws:
On March 28, 2006 trucks were still driving on the lake, ice out was just two weeks later on April 12 that year.
On April 4, 2008 trucks were still driving on the lake, and on April 10, there was a blizzard that left 12 inches of snow and five foot drifts in its wake, and to add insult to injury on April 26, it snowed six more inches. In spite of all that, ice out was May 5 that year.
On April 3, 2011 trucks were still driving on the lake. Ice out was May 1 that year.
The record late ice out year of 2013 was very unique in itself with two major blizzards happening in April. The first was April 11, with 10-plus inches. The second was April 18 with 12 more inches, and the last snowfall that month was April 22 with four more inches of the white stuff. No wonder the lake didn’t open up until May 16.
On April 15, 2018 it snowed 10 inches, and there were still trucks driving on the lake April 20. The lake opened May 11 that year.
On a couple high notes, I do have a record of washing my car on February 5, 2005 when the high was 55 degrees that day. That year the lake opened on April 18, and on March 26, 2007 the temperature peaked out at 75 degrees. The lake opened April 28 that year.
So after examining those records and taking in the long term forecast, the area has definitely seen worse Aprils, and the lake still managed to open not far after average. A long Minnesota winter is bound to give even the most diehard Minnesotan some cabin fever, so maybe the local scuttlebutt of an extremely late ice out is just that? I made my guess a while back for May 9, but now that might be a bit late after seeing the most recent forecast.
