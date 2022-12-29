Jail Administrator Bradley Hunt wants to bring on a program counselor for the Mille Lacs County jail facilities.
The county has never had a full-time position in this capacity. Assistant Jail Administrator Dustin Naumann said the last time a position like this was filled was October 2021, which was the recreation director position. Hunt said an intern functioned in the program counselor position earlier this year; inmates have asked for the return of that position since the conclusion of the internship.
The program counselor helps to facilitate programs and can operate as a “re-entry point of contact,” Naumann explained. He said having proper programming and resources in place “can affect outcomes.” The program counselor can have mental health appointments set up for those being released and help with ride coordination. He added, “This position can affect so much within the facility.” It’s been a challenge, Naumann said, to find “good, quality resources,” and a program counselor can help fill that gap.
Counties like Itasca and Douglas have “seen success” with a similar position, and Naumann said the proposed position in Mille Lacs County could coordinate with counties like Itasca and Douglas to gather resources and programming for inmates. The employee would also be fully trained as a correctional officer and could help cover CO shifts.
Rehabilitation programs, like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, anger management, as well as mentoring and religious programs all come into the jail right now..
Funding for the position is a concern, but Hunt believes that they can provide the funding at “net zero” expense for the county. With several of the CO positions open that are already budgeted for, Hunt saw an opportunity to use those funds to fill the jail program counselor position, as he does not expect to fill the CO positions until the new year.
With six positions currently open, Hunt laid out four different scenarios wherein the counselor position could be funded from unused wages, salary and overtime. Hunt based his calculations on 2022’s numbers; he said in a later email that the jail had about $575,000 of unused wages, salary and OT because of hiring difficulties, a challenge many employers and industries are facing.
He added, “Although we don’t believe the 2022 unused wages, salary and OT will be as high as last year, we do believe the hiring difficulties haven’t changed much going into 2023, and therefore there will be a fair amount of unused wages and salary in 2023.” With those unused funds, the administrator wants to hire a program counselor position.
“We’ll be monitoring the wages/salary piece all year, and, with any luck, we might have to make some hiring decisions, staff number wise, towards the end of the year,” Hunt said in the email. “This would be a good problem to have.”
No decisions were made at the meeting, as the presentation was made during the work session. Reynolds said she would be inclined to wait until the jail study is completed before making a decision.
