Sheriff’s Report

No report at this time

 

Jail Roster

Friday, December 31 

Tyler Kruse, 27, MLC wrnt fel harassment

Matthew Lasavage, 38, gm dac

Willam Nelson, 34, MLC wrnt gm counterfeiting x2

Chase Zabel, 28,  gm 3rd deg DWI, misd DWI, misd use of phone while driving

Saturday, January 1 

Sophia Barling, 29, misd danco viol

Victor Nayquonabe, 35, gm frugs, fel sent rev 

Dylan Oswaldson-Donahue, 23, gm obst leg pro, misd disord cond 

Sunday, January 2

N/A

Monday, January 3

Mckayla Boyd, 24, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

Jack Winkelman, 58, MLC wrnt fel poss/dism porn x8 

Tuesday, January 4

Dallas Sam, 32, MLC wrnt x9, Fel kidnapping x3, fel 1st deg tamper w./witness x4, fel 2nd deg asslt x3, fel 3rd deg asslt, gm 5th deg asslt, fel terr threats, fel conv crime of viol, fel theft x4, fel 1st deg attempt agg robb, fel 1st deg agg robb, fel 2nd deg asslt dang weap

Jason Albertson, 46, gm dac-ips

Paula Bock, 52, hf Itasca Co, fel rev of stay

Sheila Garbow, 27, hf Itasca Co, fel rev of stay

Anna Keehr, 30, misd danco viol

Kody Ott, 31, misd danco viol

Shaun Whitcraft, 41, fel terr threats x2

Tomi Susick, 32, hf Itasca Co, fel rev of stay

Wednesday, January 5

Vickie Middendorf, 47, misd danco viol

Travis Schneider, 48, misd dom asslt 

Thursday, January 6

Morgan Nelson, 25, misd theft

Kymberly Thayer, 27, misd dom asslt

Ashley Wilhelm, 35, gm escape from cust

Wayne Neely, 40, fel 2nd deg arson, fel 3rd deg burg, gm theft

Christopher Wilson, 31, fel 5th deg drugs, gm DWI x2, misd careless drv, pm drugs

