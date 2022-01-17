Sorry, an error occurred.
Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, December 31
Tyler Kruse, 27, MLC wrnt fel harassment
Matthew Lasavage, 38, gm dac
Willam Nelson, 34, MLC wrnt gm counterfeiting x2
Chase Zabel, 28, gm 3rd deg DWI, misd DWI, misd use of phone while driving
Saturday, January 1
Sophia Barling, 29, misd danco viol
Victor Nayquonabe, 35, gm frugs, fel sent rev
Dylan Oswaldson-Donahue, 23, gm obst leg pro, misd disord cond
Sunday, January 2
N/A
Monday, January 3
Mckayla Boyd, 24, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
Jack Winkelman, 58, MLC wrnt fel poss/dism porn x8
Tuesday, January 4
Dallas Sam, 32, MLC wrnt x9, Fel kidnapping x3, fel 1st deg tamper w./witness x4, fel 2nd deg asslt x3, fel 3rd deg asslt, gm 5th deg asslt, fel terr threats, fel conv crime of viol, fel theft x4, fel 1st deg attempt agg robb, fel 1st deg agg robb, fel 2nd deg asslt dang weap
Jason Albertson, 46, gm dac-ips
Paula Bock, 52, hf Itasca Co, fel rev of stay
Sheila Garbow, 27, hf Itasca Co, fel rev of stay
Anna Keehr, 30, misd danco viol
Kody Ott, 31, misd danco viol
Shaun Whitcraft, 41, fel terr threats x2
Tomi Susick, 32, hf Itasca Co, fel rev of stay
Wednesday, January 5
Vickie Middendorf, 47, misd danco viol
Travis Schneider, 48, misd dom asslt
Thursday, January 6
Morgan Nelson, 25, misd theft
Kymberly Thayer, 27, misd dom asslt
Ashley Wilhelm, 35, gm escape from cust
Wayne Neely, 40, fel 2nd deg arson, fel 3rd deg burg, gm theft
Christopher Wilson, 31, fel 5th deg drugs, gm DWI x2, misd careless drv, pm drugs
