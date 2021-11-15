Sheriff’s Report
Editors note: The Mille Lacs Messenger did not receive the sheriff’s report prior to printing deadline.
Jail Roster
Friday, October 29
Ric Ablan-Alger, 21, misd danco viol
Lance Sauder, 34, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd danco viol
Jacob Smith, 33, gm dac-ips
Saturday, October 30
N/A
Sunday, October 31
Fayanna Virnig, 24, misd DWI, misd 4th deg DWI, misd open bottle
Monday, November 1
Charles Allen, 35, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dar, misd no proof
cker, 31, MLC wrnt, fel poss ammo, misd trans gun
Shane Earth, 30, MLC wrnt, misd dom asslt x2
David Heller, 33, MLC A & D hold, fel viol nco
Jashawn Machen, 17, MLC wrnt misd 5th deg asslt x3
Susan Potter, 23, MLC wrnt misd dar, misd no proof
Jayson Sam, 30, MLC wrnt x4, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel ammo poss, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd flee on foot, fel 2nd deg drug poss, fel poss ammo, del 1st deg wit tamp x2, fel 2nd deg asslt x2, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel poss firearm, fel poss ammo
Kelsey Schmidt, 27, fel 5th deg drug poss
Dayton Thompson, 25, MLC wrnt, gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss
Kristina Wald, 48, MLC commit gm DWI
Tuesday, November 2
Brandon Biza, 28, fel theft
Wednesday, November 3
Joshua Pendegayosh, 29, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd false name to po
Danielle Neumann, 45, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg drug sales
Gabriel Gahbow, 36, MLC wrnt x2, gm dac-ips, misd obstruct, gm dac-ips
Ronald Sampson, 49, fel dom asslt strangulation, misd dom asslt
Sheryl Graybill, 58, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg drug sales
Thursday, November 4
Ahmed Al Mafreajy, 26, fel threats of viol
Ashley Nickaboine, 30, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg drug sales
