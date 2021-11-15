Sheriff’s Report

Editors note: The Mille Lacs Messenger did not receive the sheriff’s report prior to printing deadline

Jail Roster

Friday, October 29

Ric Ablan-Alger, 21, misd danco viol

Lance Sauder, 34, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd danco viol

Jacob Smith, 33, gm dac-ips

Saturday, October 30

N/A

Sunday, October 31

Fayanna Virnig, 24, misd DWI, misd 4th deg DWI, misd open bottle

Monday, November 1

Charles Allen, 35, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dar, misd no proof

cker, 31, MLC wrnt, fel poss ammo, misd trans gun

Shane Earth, 30, MLC wrnt, misd dom asslt x2

David Heller, 33, MLC A & D hold, fel viol nco

Jashawn Machen, 17, MLC wrnt misd 5th deg asslt x3

Susan Potter, 23, MLC wrnt misd dar, misd no proof

Jayson Sam, 30, MLC wrnt x4, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel ammo poss, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd flee on foot, fel 2nd deg drug poss, fel poss ammo, del 1st deg wit tamp x2, fel 2nd deg asslt x2, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel poss firearm, fel poss ammo

Kelsey Schmidt, 27, fel 5th deg drug poss

Dayton Thompson, 25, MLC wrnt, gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss

Kristina Wald, 48, MLC commit gm DWI

Tuesday, November 2

Brandon Biza, 28, fel theft

Wednesday, November 3

Joshua Pendegayosh, 29, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd false name to po

Danielle Neumann, 45, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg drug sales 

Gabriel Gahbow, 36, MLC wrnt x2, gm dac-ips, misd obstruct, gm dac-ips

Ronald Sampson, 49, fel dom asslt strangulation, misd dom asslt

Sheryl Graybill, 58, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg drug sales

Thursday, November 4

Ahmed Al Mafreajy, 26, fel threats of viol

Ashley Nickaboine, 30, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg drug sales

