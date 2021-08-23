James Leonard Markfelder, 86, of Minnetonka, passed away peacefully at home August 19, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born in Staples, MN, to Andrew and Marjorie Markfelder on February 6, 1935. Jim graduated from Staples High School in 1953 and later received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Moorhead State University. He worked on the ore boats on the Great Lakes during the summers while in school, taught on the White Earth Reservation for a year, in Brainerd for three years and in the Minnetonka school district for 30 years.
Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and spending time with friends and family at the cabin on Mille Lacs.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean; two daughters, Susan (LeRoy) Eckwright and Barbara Markfelder; one son, Russ (Sarah) Markfelder; five grandchildren, Matt and Trent Eckwright; Andrew, Sophia and Austin Markfelder; sister, Ona Reinbold and brother, Ron Markfelder.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings; Donna Rasmussen and John Markfelder.
A private service will be held at St. Therese Church in Deephaven.
