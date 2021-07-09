Jamie Roy Solis, 29-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on July 3, 2021, at his residence. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Jamie Roy Solis was born on August 18, 1991, in Onamia, Minnesota to Maria Kegg and Mark Solis, Sr. He enjoyed writing and listening to music, playing video games, and being with family. Jamie loved to spend his time with his daughter.
Jamie is survived by his father, Mark (Leann) Solis, Sr.; daughter, Kylie Solis; brothers, Damon Solis, Devon Solis, Mark Solis, Jr., Antonio Solis; sister, Nena Solis; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins “brothers & sisters”, and friends
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Kegg; grandparents, Maggie and Jessie Kegg, and Nancy Solis.
