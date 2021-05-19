Janice “Jan” Marie Beaman, was born June 24, 1935, the fourth daughter of Floyd and Florence (Murray) Beaman, and joined sisters Jean, Mary Lou, and Nancy. She was baptized at the Methodist Church in Bath. The sisters were joined by one brother, Sonnie. They all grew up on the family farm near Bath and all attended Bath School K though 12th grade. Janice enjoyed playing softball, and basketball. She was a member of the Bath Busy Bees 4-H club.
After graduation, Janice moved to Aberdeen and worked at the Fritz Forseth Agency. She and her sister, Nancy, played softball on the (Herman) Erlichs team, part of the American Legion Program.
Janice married John Snyder on March 17, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, SD. The couple lived near Vermillion while he completed his degree at the University of South Dakota. Janice attended hair styling classes in Sioux Falls, SD. The couple then moved to Minneapolis, MN where John received his Chiropractic Degree. At this time, Janice worked for an architectural firm. The couple lived in Carrington, ND and Jamestown, ND where John began his chiropractic career. Four children were born to this union: Scott, Robin “Rob”, Pamela, and Cory. Janice was active in the Chiropractic Association Auxiliary. She served as secretary, vice president and president. She began to bowl and enjoyed the sport for 31 years. Janice also enjoyed needle point. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins.
In the late 1970’s, Janice moved to Plymouth, MN. She was employed at Jax Fine Dining Restaurant as a hostess and as a manager. In 1987, Janice suffered serious injuries in a car accident and could not seek further employment.
Janice moved to Onamia, MN in 2000. She was an independent woman, but in 2014 her life became difficult as she suffered multiple illnesses. She returned to Aberdeen and became a resident of Bethesda Home of Aberdeen where she passed away on April 16, 2021.
Grateful to have shared Janice’s life are her children: Scott (Kathy) Snyder, of Jamestown, ND, Pamela (Lloyd) La Croix of Rapid City, SD, Cory Snyder of Northville, SD; six grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lou Reed of Columbia, SD and Nancy (Charles) Boynton of Conde, SD; one brother Floyd “Sonnie” (Diane) Beaman of Bath.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, son, Robin Snyder and sister, Jean Reis.
Family prefers memorials to: Bath Methodist Church in care of Floyd ‘Sonny’ Beaman at 13143 397th Ave Bath, SD 57427.
