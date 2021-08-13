Jarrod Monroe Ballinger, 51, of Virginia, MN passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Miller Dwan Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Jarrod was born to James and Betty (Barney) Ballinger on October 6, 1969, in Minneapolis, MN.
Jarrod enjoyed gathering with friends and family for barbecues, and he loved to go dancing. He had a great sense of humor and brought a lot of joy and laughter to his family and friends.
Jarrod was preceded in death by his parents James and Betty; his brother Greg Ballinger; and his stepfather Ernie Bunky Drift.
Jarrod is survived by his son Jason Ballinger, and his siblings: Jason Drift, Lisa Ballinger; Mike Drift, Carmen (Ballinger) Tyler, Terri Drift, James Ballinger Jr., and Michelle Ballinger; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11:00AM at Bois Forte Government and Services Center, Nett Lake, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, also at the center. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
