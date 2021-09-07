Jeri Olson Matthews passed away August 12, 2021 at the age of 43 years old, after a 6 ½ year battle with cancer. She passed at her home in Fishers, Indiana surrounded by some family and close friends.
Jeri was born December 6, 1977 to the late Jerry Olson and Lois Olson in Cambridge, Minn. She attended and graduated from Isle School systems. She continued education at Beauty College, becoming a travel agent and was working to get her AA degree this last spring.
Jeri loved to travel. Some of her high lights were the Twin Towers, going to Oregon to meet Jason Momas and many places in the U.S. This past Spring she was able to go to Dubai and Mexico with her very close friends. Jeri said, “Dubai was a trip of a life time.” She shared her love to traveling with her children by taking them to Wisconsin Dells, Chicago, French Lick and was planning to take them to New York City for this Christmas.
Jeri enjoyed doing research for information that was important to her.
No words can express how much she loved her children, family and her friends.
Jeri is survived by her mother Lois Olson, Isle; children McKensie (Luis) of Bloomington, IN, Patchie, Avery and Able of Carmel, IN, and Ryder of Ogilvie, MN; sister Jackie (Donald) Peterson of Ogilvie, MN and Jerry (RaeAnn) Crowell of Ogilvie, MN; cousins Randy (Mary) and Jim (Melonie) Saugestad; uncle Tom (Sara) VanRyswyk; step mother Vaneta Olson. Lots of nieces and nephews and 1 great nephew.
Jeri is preceded in death by her father Jerry Olson and all her grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday September 19, from 1 p.m. to 4pm, in the banquet room at Wahkon Inn, Wahkon, Minn.
