John Timothy Sammis Sr. passed away on July 4, 2021 at the age of 77.
John was born on January 3, 1944 to Oliver and Iva (Jones) Sammis. John was born in Chicago, IL. John grew up in Cove Bay Near Onamia, MN.
John married Nancy Jean Evenson on February 1, 1964. John was a long time over the road trucker. During his off time, John built his own log house, fished, and enjoyed any activity as long as it was with family. In their retirement, John and Nancy traveled from Arizona to Alaska.
John is survived by his: Wife, Nancy ; Sons, John (Kate Johnson) Sammis Jr., Steven (Kari) Sammis; Grandchildren, Julie (Charles) Krocak, Christopher Sammis, Andres (Sarah) Sammis, Olivia Sammis, Kayla (Tayler) Mayer, and Matthew Summers; Great Grandchildren, Eden, Lyla, and Vladamir Krocah, Brody and Bentley Mayer and Ella Sammis. Special nieces: Maureen Esteb, Maxine Curran, and Mary Prescott; Great nieces: Amanda and Madeline Esteb and Ashley and Cassie Prescott.
John is preceded in death by his parents: Oliver and Iva; Sister, Marie Gallagher, and special uncle Walt Jones.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 12 pm on July 31, 2021 at John and Nancy’s home.
