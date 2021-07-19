Joyce M. (Seagren - Springer) Danielson was born on January 9, 1936 to Leonard and Viola (Hendrickson) Seagren in Foreston, MN. Joyce grew up in the Milaca, MN area and graduated from the Milaca High School in 1953.
Joyce was united in marriage to Norman Springer, Sr. on June 6, 1953, and together they had two children. They had a dairy farm and grew strawberries in Wahkon, MN. After Norman, Sr. passed away in January of 1991, Joyce went on to marry Kenneth Danielson from McGrath, MN on June 13, 1992. Joyce and Ken loved to travel and spend time with their families in Wahkon, MN, where she resided until her passing.
Joyce became a Christian at the age of five, she loved the Lord all of her life serving Him as she knew best. Joyce played the organ and piano for church services and also shared her beautiful voice with many at various church gatherings.
Joyce was a dedicated employee of First National Bank, Lakeside for over 38 years until her retirement in July of 2000.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Norman, Sr., parents Leonard and Viola Seagren, sister Judy Shimer, grandson Barry Henz, sister in law Ruth Springer and brother in law Clark Shimer.
Joyce is survived by husband Ken Danielson of Wahkon, MN, children Linda (Kevin) Henz, St. Cloud, MN, and Norman, Jr. (Chris) Springer, Isle, MN, grandchildren Brian (Donna) Henz, Stewartstown, PA, Rene’ (Jason) Boelter, Baxter, MN and Geoff Springer, Isle, MN, great grandchildren Emory, Irma, Erwin, Iola, Peyton, Hadley and Greysen.
Joyce passed away on July 15, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She was laid to rest at the Eleanor Foster Cemetery in Cove MN. Funeral services were at the Isle Evangelical Free Church on Monday, July 19, 2021. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca.
