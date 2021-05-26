Joyce Odden, beloved sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother passed away after a very brief skirmish with leukemia on Monday, May 24 in NC Little Hospice in Edina Minnesota.
Joyce was born on December 28th 1933 in Minneapolis Minnesota to Dorothy and Albie Copeland. Joyce grew up in Minneapolis, moved to Isle when she was 14 and attended Isle High School. Joyce was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle and remained active in the congregation all her life as a member of the LWML, singing in the choir and as a soloist for weddings and funerals.
Joyce met Cliff, the love of her life, at the roller rink he ran with his brother San in Onamia. Cliff and Joyce were married on September 2, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle, MN. They settled in Isle in 1956 where they raised 5 daughters and 3 sons.
Joyce was fond of saying she took to mothering like a duck to water and adored making a warm, loving home for her family. We’re still not sure how she managed it but in among the farm chores, gardening, cooking, cleaning and laundry Mom found plenty of time to play ball and tag with us kids and occasionally scare the bejeebers out of us with ghost stories around a bonfire in the yard.
Joyce was a legendary cook, although she liked to regale us with tales of the “burnt offerings” she fed Dad early in their marriage. She always had a dish to pass for potluck suppers (said dish always coming back home empty) and loved cooking for our outrageously large and loud family gatherings.
Joyce had a quick wit, a terrific sense of humor and a mischievous streak a mile wide. She had a joke for every occasion and more funny stories than Carter’s has liver pills. Joyce was an amazing mom, a best friend and had a will of iron (our gentle way of saying “stubborn as a mule.”) She freely shared advice and wisdom and leaves all who knew Joyce well stronger for having known her.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years Cliff, sisters Vicki and Terresa, brothers Larry and Paul, daughters Tenley and Nancy, son Galen and grandson Andy. Joyce is survived and will be greatly missed by her brother Bill, sisters-in-law Mary and Geraldine, daughters Susan (Marc), Dorothy (David) and Anna, sons Bud (Kathy), and Keith (Deedee), son-in-law Larry, 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Church Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML).
One of the last things Joyce said was “I have lived a good life. I was married to a wonderful Godly man for 61 years and blessed with 8 children. I will go when the Lord calls me. Don’t be sad, this is my belief and what I have waited for.”
Blessed be the memory of Joyce Odden.
The funeral service was held on 11:00 Saturday May 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Isle, Minn. with Pastor Mark Maunula officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00, internment at Sunset Cemetery and a noon lunch at the church.
