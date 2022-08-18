On Thursday Aug. 11, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, represented by Marc D. Slonim, and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff and Attorney, represented by Brett Kelley, appeared before Judge Susan Richard Nelson in St. Paul. The hearing was held to grant or deny the Band summary judgment, leading to declaratory and injunctive relief, meaning the federal judge would declare the rights of the tribal police and order the county to recognize the inherent authority.
At the center of the hearing was United States v. Cooley, a case before the Supreme Court of the United States in June 2021. In summary, the unanimous opinion of the Court upheld the inherent authority of tribal law enforcement as it pertains to “conduct [that] threatens or has some direct effect on . . . the health or welfare of the tribe,” citing the Montana v. United States decision in 1981.
Band attorney Marc D. Slonim argued in support of the Band receiving summary judgment and having the judge declare the inherent authority of tribal law enforcement. Slonim posited that “not a single case” decided in the United States has ruled to the contrary, citing the decisions in United States v. Terry, and an 8th Circuit decision holding that tribes have inherent authority to investigate federal and state law investigations within reservation land.
Attorney Brett Kelley, representing Mille Lacs County’s attorney and sheriff, rebutted, urging the court to bring the case back down to trial by jury. He argued a standing judgment is granted on merits rather than standing alone, and that the plaintiffs, being the Band, have not established standing.
Judge Nelson asked Kelley, “What are the fact disputes if a jury were involved?” In her estimation, she said, the issues before the Court on Thursday were establishing the boundaries of the Reservation and the extent of tribal authority. Kelley replied there was a “genuine issue of credible fact.”
At issue is an opinion and protocol stated by Mille Lacs County Attorney Joseph Walsh, outlining required procedure for investigating potential drug charges. Kelley maintained that while this protocol was issued by the attorney’s office, it was never enforced, therefore negating plaintiff charges that inherent tribal authority was impeded upon, resulting in injury.
The Kelley team further stated that with the Cooley decision, “there is no threat” to irreparable harm in the future without the injunctive relief the Band was seeking, while also stipulating any non-Indian suspect would need to be turned over to state authority at the earliest possible moment.
After hearing from both parties and asking questions of the attorneys, Judge Nelson noted the plaintiffs were asking her to “issue a fairly broad order,” one that is “more typically … tied to a particular scenario, like Cooley.” She stated she is open to a “narrower” injunction, one that would be within the bounds of the Cooley and Terry decisions.
She affirmed that, in the light of Cooley, Walsh’s original opinion and protocol “cannot apply as stated.” Because the current cooperative agreement between Mille Lacs County and the Mille Lacs Band will expire with the resolution of this lawsuit, it is still an issue that the opinion and protocol was issued at all. Judge Nelson stated it “raises [a] specter for acting illegally” in the future.
Even still, she believed there is still “room for resolution instead of a trial.” Both parties have been ordered to “meet and confer to address” whether a trial is necessary. She expressed hope that the parties would reach agreement, rather than “threatening to change the status quo,” and advised the use of a private mediator.
The parties are to give the court an update in 30 days; if at an impasse, the judge will issue a ruling.
In an email following the hearing, Attorney Brett Kelley, representing Mille Lacs County, stated, “The County and the individual defendants Joe Walsh and Don Lorge were encouraged that the court appeared troubled by the relief the Band was seeking, noting that it was very broad and untethered to any set of facts. The court ordered the parties to meet and confer to see if some form of relief could be agreed to that would eliminate the need for a trial on the merits of the Band’s claims. The County Commissioners will discuss the court’s directive to meet and confer at a closed session on Aug. 16.”
The legal team for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe was unable to provide a comment at this time.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.