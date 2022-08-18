On Thursday Aug. 11, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, represented by Marc D. Slonim, and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff and Attorney, represented by Brett Kelley, appeared before Judge Susan Richard Nelson in St. Paul. The hearing was held to grant or deny the Band summary judgment, leading to declaratory and injunctive relief, meaning the federal judge would declare the rights of the tribal police and order the county to recognize the inherent authority.

At the center of the hearing was United States v. Cooley, a case before the Supreme Court of the United States in June 2021. In summary, the unanimous opinion of the Court upheld the inherent authority of tribal law enforcement as it pertains to “conduct [that] threatens or has some direct effect on . . . the health or welfare of the tribe,” citing the Montana v. United States decision in 1981.

