Judith “Judy” Sophia Kuehn, of Ogilvie, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Elim Home in Milaca. She was 83 years old.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora with Pastor Dale Clifton officiating.
Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 29, at the Lake Lillian Baptist Cemetery (near-17401 165thStreet SE- Lake Lillian, MN 56253). A full notice will follow next week. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
