Judith Kuehn, 83, Ogilvie

Judith “Judy” Sophia Kuehn, of Ogilvie, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Elim Home in Milaca. She was 83 years old.
Judy was born on January 13, 1938 in Lake Lillian, Minn. to parents Felix and Hazel (Vargason) Erickson. This is where she grew up and graduated from Lake Lillian/ Bird Island High School.
She was united in marriage to James Kuehn on November 3, 1956 at the Lake Lillian Baptist Church. They made their home in the Twin Cities area until 1970, when they moved to Ogilvie with their four children.
On July 27, 2019, she fell and broke her hip and moved to Milaca Elim Home where she has resided since.
Judy was employed at Fingerhut, then at Amoco/Sheller Globe/EPC for many years. She was also very active with the family limousine service from booking runs to cleaning cars and even driving.
She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sister, Helen VonLoh; and daughter, Julie Lang.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Sheryl) Kuehn of Ogilvie, Julene (Joel) Peterson of Isle, and Joel Kuehn of Ogilvie; son-in-law, Steven Lang of Ogilvie; grandchildren, Jeramie (Jessica Jo) Peterson, Jason Peterson, Jessica (Brandon) Tanguy, Jill (Jeremiah) Pitman, Angela (Matthew) Sward, Michelle (Craig) Birkaker, Alicia Brown (Aaron Weber), and Marshall Barker; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora with Pastor Joe Reed officiating. Pallbearers were Jeramie Peterson, Jason Peterson, Brandon Tanguy, Jeremiah Pitman, Matthew Sward, Craig Birkaker, Aaron Weber and Marshall Barker. Interment was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Lake Lillian Baptist Cemetery (near 17401 165th Street SE, Lake Lillian, MN 56253). Arrangements are by Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
