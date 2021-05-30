On Monday, May 17, the Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team were looking for their third win of the season when they took part in the Ron Jensen Invitational meet at Hinckley.
The Raiders found their win over three other teams with the help of some last minute additions to the squad by coach Jeff Walz.
“We had competed against these teams before, so I knew there were some events where we could score points if I brought in some junior high athletes,” Walz said.
The very first event of the meet proved Walz’s point when the Raiders were the only team to enter the 4x800m relay and they collected six points.
In fact, the junior high girls scored 17 points which eventually helped give Mille Lacs the 10-point win over second-place Rush City. Included among those junior high athletes were June and Liz Schleis, Nevaeh Gesell, Payden Hanson, Dani Larson, and Audrey Pederson.
Upperclassmen earning quality points in the meet were Molly Saboo who won the 1600m and 3200m runs, Svea Carlson, who won the high jump and triple jump, Aiyanna Mitchell who won the pole vault and Emma Haggberg who won the discus event. Mille Lacs placed three athletes in the triple jump, high jump and long jump, and Katie Rocholl, Kailee Barnett, Haggberg, Mitchell, Saboo, and Carlson placed in all of their events.
