To help elevate awareness about the Keep It Clean campaign, Tom’s Tackle, a small Minnesota company, has created a special version of their most popular jigging spoon, the Stop Sign. Available at retailers throughout northern Minnesota and online at tomstackleinc.com, the Stop Sign lure in the new Keep It Clean color sells for $5.99 and 20 percent of the profits will go to support the Keep It Clean campaign.

