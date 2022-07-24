There is a well-worn phrase used around Mille Lacs concerning the ownership of a watercraft that goes something like this: a boat is a hole in the water that you dump money into. But, those who own boats none-the-less, are willing to pay the price for their summer recreation.
There is a similar fact about those in mid-Minnesota who take part in the summer sport of auto racing at the numerous tracks scattered over small towns from Princeton to International Falls.
That fact also concerns the amount of money spent on that sport in relation to the money earned on race nights. Just ask the Jones family of Onamia, who have been racing autos locally for over six decades.
Bill Jones is one of the second generation of Jones boys (including brother Mike) who inherited the attraction of spewing up dust on local tracks over the years. He had this to say about his old pastime: “No one goes into this sport hoping to make money — they just love racing on a Friday or Saturday night.”
What Bill is talking about is what most racers would agree with: racing gets into their blood and there is no other place they would rather be on a hot, summer night than running around the dirt tracks of Mid-Minnesota.
As for the Jones boys, it all started with Bill and Mike’s dad, Bud, who built a solid auto salvage business along Highway 169 just a few miles south of Onamia. “Yeah, dad got the bug to race cars, but later on he was more into taking part in demolition derbies,” Bill said.
So, what was it like to grow up with a race-loving family? “Dad would pile us into his truck five deep and head out to the track,” recalled Bill. “And you might say, that was one reason we got the bug to race.”
Older brother Mike says his younger brother Bill was the first to start racing. “Dad did not want us racing, but Bill stood his ground against our dad and off he went. I didn’t start racing until I was in my early 30s.”
Bud’s boys ran mostly mid-west modified on local tracks for dozens of years. Mike, who is 64 years old, says he retired from racing 14 years ago. “There is a fine line between being tired and being retired,” he quipped.
Today, Mike says he gets more of a kick out of going to local tracks and seeing young kids (even a few girls) compete. “There is nothing like watching a kid we know and maybe even got started in the sport, win his first race,” Mike said.
Indeed, while Mike and Bill have been idle from competitive racing for some time, Bill would often host weekend afternoon races he called “field racing” on property he owned east of his home on Highway 169. There were times when those events attracted dozens of racers (including some girls) and their fans. Today, some of those who took part in those races are doing well on local tracks around the state.
And how about those stories of how much it costs to race on a summer circuit? “An engine will run you from seven to 10 thousand dollars and if that (engine) goes down you might have to reinvest in another and maybe another,” Mike claimed. “There were times when I would show up to a race and my engine would go down in the warm-ups which meant I was done for the evening.”
And just because the Joneses own and operate an auto salvage lot, doesn’t mean they are privy to free parts. “We have to go to a place in Wisconsin to buy our engines,” Mike said.
So with Bud’s two sons on hiatus from the local racing circuits, is that the end of the line of Joneses representing the Mille Lacs area? Heavens no! Bill had two boys, Ryan and Justin, who were good athletes, most notably in wrestling, while attending Onamia High in their days and who have raced locally after high school.
Justin, especially has been bitten the hardest by the racing bug over the past 20-plus years, and is currently having a good season in his adopted town of Bemidji. He and his wife Leah own and operate an auto salvage yard in that area, and Justin, although not racing three or four nights a week as he did when he was younger, still finds time to race a couple times a week.
Recently, Justin won the prestigious Buffalo Rebel Mid-west Mod Tour Feature race at the Buffalo River Speedway in Bemidji. He pocketed $1,000 for placing first, and those would saw him race said on Facebook, “25 laps, crazy fast pace, zero cautions and just incredible racing through the whole field.”
And what are Bud’s boys up to these days? Mike and Bill are still running their dad’s business and doing well, and Bill, who turns 60 this year had this to sheepishly admit: “I just started racing again. Nasty habit.”
Mike admits racing is addictive, but adds, there are worse things in this world to become addicted to. “We around Onamia have been lucky in that we have had at least four quality race tracks within 50 miles of town, so it was convenient to just head on out to races in Princeton, Ogilvie, St. Cloud and Brainerd.”
So, this is the latest in “keeping up with the Joneses.” And maybe a few grandkids my catch the racing bug down the line and there will be another feature in the Messenger on 80 decades of racing by the Jones clan.
