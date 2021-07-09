Ken Lahmann, 77, Garrison, died peacefully at his home on Round Lake on July 6, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children: Leah (Glen), Jenny (Aaron), Pat, Aaron (Jen) and Liz (Andy); nine grandchildren; and sisters, Katy (Darrell) and Karon (Harold).
Ken was devoted to helping children and families as a therapist in many settings. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be dearly remembered.
A celebration of life will be held by his family.
To plant a tree in memory of Ken Lahmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.