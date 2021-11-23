The CDC recently gave final approval for the Pfizer vaccine for use with children ages 5-11. Learn more about that here: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaxforkids/
The latest vaccine rollout comes at an important time. New cases are occurring amongst school-age children. There are several reasons why vaccinating children is a good plan. Health experts know that some children do get very sick and/or die from the virus. Some who have had COVID get the long-COVID syndrome. The virus has also caused a rare and potentially life-threatening inflammatory syndrome in children. Finally, vaccination in children limits the transmission of the virus.
If you have questions, make an appointment with your child’s family medical provider or seek answers from trusted healthcare sources. The Pfizer vaccine dose contains a third as much mRNA as the adult version. The mRNA provides the instructions to cells to make the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, thereby triggering the body to mount a protective immune response against the virus. It is administered in two shots, three weeks apart.
The children’s version from Pfizer is, aside from dose, the same as the adult shot, except for the “buffer” ingredient which is used to extend its expiration date. Buffers are common in medical products, including other types of vaccines. The new buffer ingredient in the children’s vaccine will also be used soon in the adult version to improve stability.
You can get your child a COVID vaccination from Mille Lacs Health System Onamia clinic, at either a scheduled nurse visit or another type of scheduled health visit. Appointments can be made by calling 320-532-3154, option 1. Patients under the age of 18 do need parental consent for vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.