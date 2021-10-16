You hear it all the time. “I remember when this country was more...” Fill in the blank with whatever trait the speaker feels is now in severe decline. Perhaps you, yourself, have started out a conversation like this. While this activity is often attributed to middle aged and older folks who are complaining about the newest generation of Americans’ failure to uphold a certain trait that is a sure sign of the end of the world, the reality is that most Americans have or will engage in some version of this mental exercise. However, a careful review of history reveals these statements often fail to pass the truth test when examined against real facts. It is not that the speaker is lying, rather the speaker is only remembering a narrow version of the reality of history. The version that is remembered is influenced by personal bias, Hollywood, the media, and other factors and then is reinforced by agreeing peers who hold the same distorted perception. A more accurate understanding of history would reveal that most traits ebb and flow through time. After an intense graduate class this summer studying religion in American history and politics (yes I am that nerdy) I came to see that there were periods of fervent adherence to Christianity interspaced by periods of relative apathy towards the faith. For example, there was the First Great Awakening, the Second Great Awakening, and the Fundamentalist movement when fervent dedication to the faith grew, interspersed by periods of decline in Christian adherence.
So, with all of that said, and knowing better; I miss when America was more kind. I am not certain if we could study the ebb and flow of kindness throughout American history, or even if America was more kind fifty years ago than it is today. However, to my eyes, kindness is sorely lacking within the country today. This past summer, I experienced a flat tire on our family camper on Interstate 94 South of Alexandria. It was late afternoon in the middle of the week, and of course it was on the driver side, which meant I would be working next to the traffic lanes instead of the ditch. After a sweaty half hour of work, I was mystified at the number of vehicles that did not move over to the left lane as they passed me. Certainly, many did and at times there was a group of cars that prevented some from easily moving over, but many others did not even when the left lane was vacant. Having a car go past you just a few feet away at seventy mph is a scary experience. I keep wondering what was going through the minds of those drivers. Were they too lazy to turn the steering wheel a quarter inch? Perhaps they just trusted that I would not trip over a tire iron and stumble a few feet. Whatever, their thoughts were, I am sure it was not that the slightest mistake by me or them would result in me being killed in a gruesome manner as my kids watched from the van. Kindness towards me, a stranger, should dictate that they move over. To those that did, thank you.
I was struck again by kindness as the twentieth anniversary of September 11th occurred. Rewatching old videos, seeing new videos, hearing new stories; it all left me emotionally upset and at the same time hopeful. Amidst all the tragedy of that day there were so many stories of kindness. From small acts to the ultimate act of sacrificing one’s life for another, September 11th was full of kindness. I have always found the story of the folks in small Gander, Canada inspiring. They opened up their schools, homes, and even cars to thousands of stranded airline passengers whose flights were diverted and grounded...for days. The residents would not accept money. Later, one of those passengers, a professional fundraiser, created a college scholarship program for students from Gander that now has several million dollars in it.
Kindness is a trait that most all humans possess, but must choose to exercise it. We have the power to choose selfishness as some drivers did on Interstate 94 this past summer. We also have the capacity to choose selflessness as the residents of Gander, Canada did. As I look around America today, I see many problems. Racism, poverty, political divisions, conspiracies, anger, anxiety, depression, crime, and on and on. I am not so naive as to think kindness can solve any of these problems. However, I firmly believe, that without a little kindness none of these problems can ever be solved. So with that, I will end with a kind thank you for taking time out of your day to read this.
Guest columnist Jared Barse is a social studies teacher at Onamia High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.