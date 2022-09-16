Queen Elizabeth II has died.
One of my sisters texted me the news just today (Thursday), completely derailing my plans for a productive day. Reading about her vast and extraordinary life feels more appropriate.
In my mind, I’m flipping through scenes from movies and TV shows I’ve watched of this moment. “The Queen is dead, long live the Queen,” some official says, or a version of that line, as a young woman stands, slightly bewildered, worried, feeling wholly unprepared for what lay ahead. In the movies, it’s usually late in the night or early in the morning, the heir wearing plain clothing that contrasts the glorified role they now step into.
Prince Charles – or rather, King Charles – has now experienced this. Of course, he’s much older than his mother when she ascended to the throne at the young age of 25. What must it be like to experience the loss of a mother, the loss of your queen, in the same moment you become king?
Reading about Queen Elizabeth’s life only grows my admiration for the quiet, strong-willed woman she was.
To back-track, she wasn’t even supposed to become queen. It was extremely unlikely, as it was her uncle, King Edward VIII, who was on the throne, making her third in-line, until King Edward VII would presumably marry and have heirs, pushing her further back.
But it was not so. King Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, and young Elizabeth’s father became King George VI in 1936.
I learned her wedding dress, and that of her bridesmaids, were paid for with clothing rationing coupons that followed World War II. The then-princess wasn’t exempt from post-war rationing rules. Her wedding to Prince Philip, a controversial choice, was recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio. It was only the beginning for the couple modernizing the royal family.
Her coronation was the first to be televised in 1953, allowing millions across the world to witness the sacred rite.
In 1957, as queen, she allowed the BBC to broadcast the 25th annual Christmas message on television from her quarters in Sandringham.
She traveled extensively, visiting 110 countries across six continents. Online, I saw she was the most traveled monarch in the world.
Of course, her reign wasn’t without controversy. Early on, the Suez Canal Crisis rocked the boat, and it was only the beginning. On a personal level, which is always bigger than simply the personal for the royal family, Queen Elizabeth grappled with decisions made by her younger sister, Princess Margaret. Then there’s Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Camilla, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – missteps and missed opportunities. The queen also dealt with 15 very different prime ministers during her reign. Not to mention, a legacy of colonialism and violence that really hasn’t been confronted by the palace.
Messy, messy, messy. A complicated history, like so many people we want to hold in esteem.
I admired Queen Elizabeth as a person and a leader. Many leaders around the world admired her as well. She was largely unruffled, and with her limited power (monarchs in the U.K. don’t make policy, in my understanding), she at least started ushering the royal family to the present day. She was a bulwark for the family, someone many people looked to for a sense of stability. It was a role she didn’t ask for, maybe didn’t even really want. But she stepped into it, lived it. Now the people of the UK have a chance to grapple with their constitutional monarchy, its function and its legacy, if they want it or not. It’s history in the making after a history-making queen.
