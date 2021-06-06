On December 18, 1996, The New York Times carried an interview with Jean Griffith. Jean is a Black woman who lives in Brooklyn and is grieving. A gang of white teenagers killed her son Michael in 1986. Jean carried her Bible throughout the trial and she was in the courtroom when they were sentenced to life in prison. Today, and every day, she uses her Bible to help her to pray. The pain of her son’s death has not diminished. She says, “Sometimes I just sit there and cry because the pain is so great.”
She also says, “I find it easy to pray for those young men in prison. I pray that God will forgive them and always love them. I keep them close to my heart whenever I pray.”
On May 4, 1998, Pastor William Willimon paid a visit to Marcie Engstrom. Marcie lives in Yorktown, Virginia and she is grieving. She is white and her son was killed by a gang of black teenagers. She says that she prays for them every day. She also says, “I don’t understand why I don’t hate them. I guess God has given me a forgiving heart.” Those are her exact words. “God has given me a forgiving heart.”
Those words echo the basic message of the Gospel: Jesus has a forgiving heart. He forgave the repentant thief and he forgave the soldiers who nailed him to the cross. Yes, Jesus has a forgiving heart. Our faith tells us that He is the king of forgiveness. Not the king of a nation – but the king of forgiveness. We place our trust in his forgiving heart.
Fr. Jerry Schik, is a pastor at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia.
