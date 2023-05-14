There’s a saying, “I don’t have to go to church to be a Christian.” This is theoretically true, but it is a mistaken thought not based on Scripture. The gifts of God are given out in his church. Could someone become a Christian by reading a Bible on a deserted island? Yes. But ordinarily, “Faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ.” For this reason, the church has been called a mouth-house. God’s word is an acoustical affair. Yes, we should read and meditate on Holy Scripture. But faith comes from hearing which involves more than one person and is interactive.
Yet, we may argue, “I’m doing fine. My faith is good. I don’t really need church.” This is the second fallacy — that faith is all about oneself. The goal of a Christian’s life is not to look after oneself, but to extend love outward. So, I may be doing okay, but how are my fellow believers? Are they fine? Do I know what is going on in their lives? Can I be a help and support to them? A life lived for self is a life of sin which only leads to death. This contrasts with Jesus who lived his life for others. He died the death we deserved. Then he rose again to show us our new life in him. He calls us his brothers and sisters.
The Christian life is a life in a family. In the beginning, God shows what family is. He said, “It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him.” And thus, God created woman to complement man. In marriage, a man and a woman become one flesh. And from this union arises the family who interact, share with, and support one another.
The Christian church is a family. In the New Testament, “They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and the prayers.” “They” meaning several and in this case a large group. “The apostles’ teaching” involved apostolic preaching and then also pastoral preaching in the churches the apostles helped to establish. “Fellowship” is the association of a group of people with a common interest, namely, in Jesus. And in this gathering “faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of Christ.” The church is a mouth-house community where we hear and receive Christ’s gifts and then live a life for others.
Mark Maunula is pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle.
