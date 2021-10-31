Select friends based on their character not there compliments.
When you were young, you didn’t have much choice about your friends. They were probably the other kids who lived on your block.
Since your parents made the housing decisions, you got what came with the neighborhood.
Even as you got older, your friends at school were determined in large part by the classes that you had. (Again, you had little input in the whole matter.)
You are now at a stage when you get to select your own friends.
Don’t let it happen by default.
Be very intentional about it.
Look for friends who will raise you up to a higher level; avoid the people who would pull you down to theirs.
As iron sharpens iron, a friend sharpens a friend.
Proverbs 27:17
Rick Wilder is the pastor at Onamia United Methodist Church.
