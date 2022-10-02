Some of you, when you hear the word Abba, might immediately think of the Swedish rock group called ABBA. ABBA is an acronym for the names of the group’s members.
The word Abba is an old Aramaic word used in the Bible to mean father. It is one of the names given to God. Jesus used it to refer to his father when he was praying in the garden of Gethsemane just before his arrest, trial, and crucifixion. Jesus could rightfully use this rather personal and intimate name for God because he was the son of God.
But did you know that as a believer in Jesus, any Christian can call God Abba. Paul makes reference to this fact in two of his letters to the New Testament churches. You will find these passages in Romans 8 and Galatians 4. In both of these instances, Paul is making the point that as believers in Jesus, God’s son, Christians themselves have been adopted by God to be his children and therefore have the right to call God Abba Father just like Jesus did.
The Greek word for adoption used in these passages is a legal term referring to the full legal standing of the adopted one, and as such makes them a full heir. And so believers are said to be joint heirs with Christ. You might think that sometimes a biological child in a family might object to the legitimacy of an adopted child. But in the case of Christians, we are referred to as brothers and sisters of Jesus. In fact, when Jesus taught his followers how they should pray to God (his father), they should pray like this: “Our father who is in heaven.”
The name Abba brings to mind all of the characteristics of a good father. A good father is affirming of our value, protective, provides for our needs, is accessible, nurturing, compassionate, and best of all loving. The next time you pray the Lord’s prayer, think about how important it is to be able to call God our father. You might even start by calling God Abba.
Another name for God used in the Bible is worth considering as well. There is a lot of talk in our times about absentee fathers or unknown fathers. God, our father, has another very special name, and that is Jehovah Shammah, meaning, “the God who is there.” He is the ever present, ever available, ever caring, and ever loving God. He is our Abba, and I love to be able to call him by that name. And he is always there for me.
Joe Boeringa is the pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
