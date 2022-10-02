Joe Boeringa

Some of you, when you hear the word Abba, might immediately think of the Swedish rock group called ABBA. ABBA is an acronym for the names of the group’s members. 

The word Abba is an old Aramaic word used in the Bible to mean father. It is one of the names given to God. Jesus used it to refer to his father when he was praying in the garden of Gethsemane just before his arrest, trial, and crucifixion. Jesus could rightfully use this rather personal and intimate name for God because he was the son of God. 

