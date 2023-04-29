Instantaneously, I found myself upside down under water in the brown water of the Atlantic Ocean with my ability to hold my breath fading fast. First, I felt the pressure of the immense wave I was riding arching my back under the surface as though it were going to break it.
I used to love body surfing as a kid. I grew up close to Ocean City, New Jersey and loved to go crabbing, boating, and body surfing in the summer. Body surfing is simply trying to catch the incoming waves at the right moment and ride the tremendous force of water back into the shore as fast and as far as you could. The waves on the ocean are much different and intensely powerful than those here on Mille Lacs.
Frighteningly disoriented, I could not sense which way was up or down. I acutely felt the immense pull of the undertow sucking my body underwater out and away from the shore.
Death was only seconds away. Not knowing which way was “up” in order to swim to get air I cried out my mind, “Jesus help me!”
An instant after I cried out in my heart, I exhaled just a bit and felt the bubbles travel towards my toes. Without hesitation I sensed “swim in the direction the bubbles are traveling. That way is up!”
Bursting forth onto the surface air filled my lungs. My eyes were burning, adrenaline pumping, I was coughing and gasping. I was completely relieved and overjoyed at life!
Life is bigger than we are. Whether it be the struggles, disappointments, sufferings and agonies we face we find that sooner or later we are powerless. In fact, we are born lost, without hope, struggling. Sometimes we think we “have all our ducks in a row” or life is going well. Then suddenly, “wham!” something wakes us up and tells us we aren’t really in control. We try to find the right path or way up but it’s a dead end. We sense no real love, or holy healing power that can really forever transform us. We try follow what we are told or are “supposed to be” but emptiness.
King Solomon, the wisest man on earth said, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but in the end is the way of death.” Belonging to the group or power are not the real answer to fixing the issues.
We need to be re-created. We can’t change the wrongness of our behavior or community ourselves. Jesus said, “Unless man be born again he cannot enter the Kingdom of Heaven” (John 3:5). In the heavenly book it states, “Repent, and believe (trust) on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved” (Acts 2:38).
True life, breath, strength and new eternal being will fill you in him. The water is dark, the current and force immensely strong. You are under there overturned and your oxygen is almost gone. Cry out, “Jesus help me!”
Les Parr is pastor of Vineland Native American Chapel.
