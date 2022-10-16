Pastor Mark Maunula

Pastor Mark Maunula

In the struggles of the 1960s, one chant said, “All you need is love.” The Beatles wrote and sang that song, but it wasn’t enough to keep them together as a band. So, what is love? First Corinthians 13 says that love is more than a feeling. For the struggles found in marriage, life and this world, the answer is biblical love.

The Corinthian church seemed to be overflowing with spiritual giftedness. Nevertheless, these gifts became means by which people excluded less gifted others or used their gifts to show off. If I have talents and spiritual abilities and great faith but have not love, I am simply “a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal” (ESV). Without love, I must confess, ”I am nothing. … I gain nothing.” Love works to bring people together.

