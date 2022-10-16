In the struggles of the 1960s, one chant said, “All you need is love.” The Beatles wrote and sang that song, but it wasn’t enough to keep them together as a band. So, what is love? First Corinthians 13 says that love is more than a feeling. For the struggles found in marriage, life and this world, the answer is biblical love.
The Corinthian church seemed to be overflowing with spiritual giftedness. Nevertheless, these gifts became means by which people excluded less gifted others or used their gifts to show off. If I have talents and spiritual abilities and great faith but have not love, I am simply “a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal” (ESV). Without love, I must confess, ”I am nothing. … I gain nothing.” Love works to bring people together.
Love is needed today in working out the differences between people and working together productively for the future. Sadly, division and conflict seem to be more at work. Thus, we too need to hear what love is.
Love is patient. It is long-suffering and sacrificial. Yet, impatience rules the day too often.
Love is kind … Even when others don’t return the favor. Yet, we are tempted to hurt others when we are hurt.
Love does not envy. It doesn’t try to tear down others. It is content with what it has.
Love does not boast. It does not consider self to be a big deal.
Love is not arrogant. It doesn’t look down on others and call them names. Yet, names are flying back and forth among different groups all the time.
Love is not rude. It is not unbecoming.
Love doesn’t insist on its own way as we see too often in this world. Love listens, even when it doesn’t fully agree. Christians can learn from others different from themselves, yet the Bible remains the standard for all our insights.
Love is not irritable. Sadly, we can join the world in being very troubled and grouchy.
Love is not resentful. It has been said, “Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.”
Love does not rejoice in wrongdoing. We see and experience too much malicious joy at the misfortune of others, thinking, “They deserved this.”
Love rejoices in the truth. Thus, don’t believe everything you hear or read.
In hearing of this love, we should be convicted because we are so far from such a godly love. Yet, these descriptors of love are perfect descriptors of Jesus. In this love chapter, we see our insufficiency and witness Christ’s sufficiency. We need His love for us. “Faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
Mark Maunula is the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle.
