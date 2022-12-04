Every month at church we held a ceilidh. That’s not a typo, but a Scottish word pronounced, “Kaylee.” A ceilidh is a social gathering at which food, folk music, dancing and storytelling are enjoyed. Everyone was welcome and people from around the community would attend.
One night early on in my tenure as the parish minister, when I showed up to the ceilidh, there was a disturbance afoot. Six of the local boys, were there and they were not behaving well. These lads were often referred to as “toe rags” or “neds.” Ned is an acronym that stands for, “Non-educated delinquent.” On this night they were acting like the rowdy teenagers they were and some of the older folks felt unsafe.
I walked over to them and said, “What do you guys think you’re doing?” Their ringleader was a lad named Stephen. Stephen was clever, but he never attended school and in fact dropped out entirely around the age of 14. He knew how to zero-in on perceived weaknesses and use them to his advantage. He also didn’t know when to stop.
Stephen answered my question by saying, “Oh, Dr. Mann, what do you think you’re doing?” Only he said it in his best imitation of an American accent. I grabbed him by the throat, pulled him out of his chair and said, “What I’m doing is throwing you out!” With my hands still around his neck, I marched him to the door and literally tossed him out. I told his pals, “You can leave too.” There ensued a stream of profanities and threats accompanied by a hail of rocks. In the background, the ceilidh crowd applauded my actions. We closed the iron doors to the building and the ceilidh continued undisturbed by any further outbursts.
Since the boys all lived in the streets around the church, they were still there in a sense. Our little dust-up, rather than making us enemies, was the beginning of friendships. They were curious and would often come around with questions about America and why I would give up living in such an amazing place to come to their scrappy corner of Glasgow. I also noticed that they would never stand so close that I might get a hold of their necks should that need arise.
And they would still try on an American accent. Jay, our youth minister pointed out to me that imitation was their form of flattery. I thought it was funny, and they kept doing it. He also reported that the children who attended the Sunday worship service would say the Lord’s Prayer with an American accent, because that’s how they learned it in church. One time the Sunday School even had a contest to see who could do the best Dr. Mann accent.
Many years after the ceilidh incident, I was leaving the church late one night and I encountered Stephen on the pathway. By then he had grown into a big man. I was still the same size as before. He seemed startled at first, even somewhat fearful. I was not pleased to evoke that response in someone. “Stephen,” I said, “Look at you, you’re all grown up!” I offered my hand in friendship and said, “It’s good to see you.”
We shook hands. We talked for a while. He told me about his life, his struggles and his hopes and dreams. We parted as friends. If we happened to cross paths after that, Stephen greeted me as his long-lost pal, always with his best attempt at an American accent.
I don’t know what Jesus sounded like, no one does. But we know what he said. When we repeat his words, through our own words and our own actions, then we sound like him in a way. We remind people of him. Maybe he’s laughing, saying, “Keep it at it, you’re getting there!”
Rev. Dr. John Mann is pastor of Wahkon Presbyterian Church.
