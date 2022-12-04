Pastor John Mann

John Mann

Every month at church we held a ceilidh. That’s not a typo, but a Scottish word pronounced, “Kaylee.” A ceilidh is a social gathering at which food, folk music, dancing and storytelling are enjoyed. Everyone was welcome and people from around the community would attend. 

One night early on in my tenure as the parish minister, when I showed up to the ceilidh, there was a disturbance afoot. Six of the local boys, were there and they were not behaving well. These lads were often referred to as “toe rags” or “neds.” Ned is an acronym that stands for, “Non-educated delinquent.” On this night they were acting like the rowdy teenagers they were and some of the older folks felt unsafe. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.