Do you remember as a child how anxious you were for Christmas to come each year? Well, the season of Advent is now here.
The term advent has the meaning of “coming,” or we may say, “waiting for what is coming.” The people who were alive at the time of Jesus birth were witnesses to the fulfillment of God’s promises to someday send a Savior into this world. Jesus was and is the promised Messiah. There were those at that time who had long awaited his coming, But, not unexpectedly, there were also those who had forgotten the promises of God. After all, it had been about 4000 years since God had first promised his coming.
There were also, no doubt, those who were in disbelief that such a thing would ever happen. They had given up hope. But the birth of Jesus Christ confirms the promises God had made concerning him. Jesus fulfilled all the prophecies God had ever given concerning him. Christmas came as had been predicted for so long.
Now let’s look at the advent of our own times. We are now awaiting Jesus’ second coming. Yes, it has been over 2000 years since Jesus told his followers that he would someday return to the earth. At his ascension into heaven, an angel told his disciples that this same Jesus they had seen go up into heaven in a cloud would return again as they had seen him go. If you believe that Jesus Christ fulfilled all the prophecies concerning his first coming, then you now eagerly await the fulfillment of all the prophecies concerning his second coming.
We are in advent once again. And though it has been a long wait already, we hold on to the faith that the promises of his second coming are as sure as the promises of his first. But, just as in the first advent, there are those who have forgotten or are in disbelief. The Apostle Peter says this in the third chapter of his second letter to the churches: “You must understand that in the last days scoffers will come ... they will say “Where is this coming he promised? Ever since our ancestors died, everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation.” Then later in the same passage of Scripture, Peter says this: “But the day of the Lord will come.”
We who believe in the truth about Christmas, his first coming, should believe the truth about his second coming. The signs concerning this coming event are all around us. Meanwhile we wait in faith, believing in a God who will fulfill all his promises to us. That is part of the joy of Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.