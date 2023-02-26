Caleb Worral

So far we’ve discussed what prayer is, why we should pray, and who we pray to. All that’s left to consider is: how should we pray? One simple way to pray uses the letters of the word “pray” to formulate a prayer. “P” stands for “praise.” “R” stands for “reflection.” “A” stands for “ask.” “Y” stands for “yield.” We’ll consider what each part looks like with an example prayer based on Luke 11:13, which says, “If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will the heavenly father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!”

The first part of this prayer has praise in it. In this section of the prayer, one praises God for something he has done, which has been revealed in his word. So in this case, the prayer could sound like this: Dear Heavenly Father, I praise you for being a God who gives the Holy Spirit to those who ask him.”

