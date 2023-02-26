So far we’ve discussed what prayer is, why we should pray, and who we pray to. All that’s left to consider is: how should we pray? One simple way to pray uses the letters of the word “pray” to formulate a prayer. “P” stands for “praise.” “R” stands for “reflection.” “A” stands for “ask.” “Y” stands for “yield.” We’ll consider what each part looks like with an example prayer based on Luke 11:13, which says, “If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will the heavenly father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!”
The first part of this prayer has praise in it. In this section of the prayer, one praises God for something he has done, which has been revealed in his word. So in this case, the prayer could sound like this: Dear Heavenly Father, I praise you for being a God who gives the Holy Spirit to those who ask him.”
The second part of the prayer has reflection in it. In this section of the prayer, one reflects on what this true proclamation about God means. In this case the prayer might continue like this: “Lord, since you have promised to give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him, I can be confident you are able to do this.”
The third part of the prayer has a request in it; it’s where you can ask God for something. This section of the prayer flows out of the first two parts; since those parts regard how God gives the Holy Spirit to those who ask, the prayer could sound like this: “Please grant me your Holy Spirit.”
The fourth part of the prayer is where one yields. This section of the prayer acknowledges that God is God, and he gets to decide what is ultimately for our good. This part of the prayer could sound like this: “I leave this up to your will. Amen.” Of course, in this example, God has promised to give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him for it, so you can be certain God will answer this prayer. Nonetheless, it is good practice to end the prayer by yielding to God’s will on the matter.
Caleb Worral is the pastor at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Garrison.
