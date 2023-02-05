What is prayer? Is prayer sitting in a quiet place with your thoughts? Is it folding your hands, closing your eyes, and bowing your head? Many people meditate now. Is that prayer? Many of us were taught to pray by parents or grandparents. Is prayer just a tradition we uphold? What makes a prayer a prayer?
The Psalmist wrote: “Call on me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you” (Ps. 50:15). In this verse we see two things that make a prayer a prayer. The first is that a prayer makes a request. Prayer involves calling on God in the day of trouble. Why does one call on God? One calls on God for help and assistance. Prayer isn’t just being quiet with your thoughts or folding your hands or mediating; the one who prays doesn’t pray to himself. The one who prays brings a request to someone else, namely God. To pray then is to ask God for something needed.
Psalm 50:15 also teaches us a second thing about prayer. When we call on God, God delivers us. How is that? God hears those who call on him. And he answers by delivering them. So prayer is a request. But within a prayer, there is also a conversation. We request something of God. God answers us by delivering us. You may be thinking, “Wait a minute. I’ve prayed to God, and he hasn’t delivered me. Does that mean God doesn’t hear me?” You’ll have to join me for Being Taught to Pray Part Two: “Why” for the answer.
Caleb Worral is pastor at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Garrison.
