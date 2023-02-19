So far we’ve discussed what prayer is and why we should pray. But who is it that we pray to? Understanding what prayer is and why we should pray doesn’t mean much if we don’t understand who we pray to. After all, is this God we pray to active in our everyday lives? Is he the kind of God who is gracious to hear us? If he hears us, is he merciful in granting our requests, or is he a wrathful God who doesn’t care about us?
In Luke 11:5-13, Jesus told a parable, which showed who our God is. Jesus said, “Which of you who has a friend will go to him at midnight and say to him, ‘Friend, lend me three loaves for a friend of mine has arrived on a journey, and I have nothing to set before him’; and he will answer from within, ‘Do not bother me; the door is now shut, and my children are with me in bed. I cannot get up and give you anything’? I tell you, though he will not get up and give him anything because he is his friend, yet because of his impudence he will rise and give him whatever he needs. And I tell you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. What father among you, if his son asks for a fish, will instead of a fish give him a serpent; or if he asks for an egg, will give him a scorpion? If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will the heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!”
Many things could be highlighted from this parable, but one is really significant. In this parable Jesus shows us who our God is. He shows us the character our God has. Our God is not wrathful toward his children. Instead, he acts as a father to them. And, as Jesus mentioned, if earthly fathers who are evil know how to give good gifts to their children, then our heavenly father is able to give much more. Our father is good; he gives good gifts to his children.
So when you pray, remember who it is that you pray to. It may be that your prayer request is opposed to God’s good will for you. When God doesn’t answer your prayer, it may be that God is caring for you. Sometimes we pray for things that wouldn’t be good for us just as children often ask their parents for things that wouldn’t be good for them. Like earthly fathers, our heavenly father knows best what we need.
Now that we’ve considered what prayer is, why we should pray, and who we pray to, all that is left is to answer the question: how should we pray? Join me for Being Taught to Pray Part Four: “How” to learn one way to pray.
Caleb Worral is the pastor at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Garrison.
