Caleb Worral

Caleb Worral

 

 Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen

You’ve prayed and prayed and prayed about something, but you haven’t gotten what you wanted. Does this mean God didn’t hear you? Does it mean he heard you but won’t answer? To answer these questions, we first have to consider why we pray at all. Do we pray because we think God ought to listen to us? Do we pray to tell him he’s wrong?  Or do we pray because of something God has done?

Why do we pray? One reason is because God commanded us to do so. So, whether we are worthy or unworthy in ourselves, we pray because God told us to pray to him. This is very encouraging. It means that you can pray to God anytime and any place no matter how you’ve been living lately. Why? It’s not because God ought to listen to you based on your life. You can pray to God because he commands you to do so.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.