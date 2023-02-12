You’ve prayed and prayed and prayed about something, but you haven’t gotten what you wanted. Does this mean God didn’t hear you? Does it mean he heard you but won’t answer? To answer these questions, we first have to consider why we pray at all. Do we pray because we think God ought to listen to us? Do we pray to tell him he’s wrong? Or do we pray because of something God has done?
Why do we pray? One reason is because God commanded us to do so. So, whether we are worthy or unworthy in ourselves, we pray because God told us to pray to him. This is very encouraging. It means that you can pray to God anytime and any place no matter how you’ve been living lately. Why? It’s not because God ought to listen to you based on your life. You can pray to God because he commands you to do so.
Why else do we pray? Not only has God commanded us to pray; God has also given us the words to pray. Consider the prayer Jesus taught his disciples to pray in Luke 11:2-4. These words make up what we now call the Lord’s Prayer. In this prayer, God laid out for us all of the things we can request of him: that God’s name be holy, that God’s kingdom would come, that God’s will would be done, that God would give us our daily bread, that God would forgive us as we forgive others, and that God would not lead us into temptation.
So, if you’ve prayed but haven’t gotten what you wanted, does it mean God didn’t hear you? First you should ask yourself this: is your prayer one of the requests God told you to ask for? Even if you do pray the words God gave you to pray, who is he? Is he gracious to hear you, or will he ignore you? Join me for Being Taught to Pray, Part Three: “Who?”
Caleb Worral is pastor of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Garrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.