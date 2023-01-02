Chapter 24 of the book of Joshua is considered to be one of the most important passages of the Old Testament. It describes the covenant renewal ceremony which the people of God celebrated every year. They would gather at the shrine in Shechem, and they would recite a long list of the good things which God had done for them.
They recalled how God had given them the land of Canaan and then led them to bountiful food in the land of Egypt during the time of the great famine. Then God helped them to escape from slavery in Egypt. When they came back to Canaan, God defeated the Canaanites so that they could reenter the Promised Land. (Notice: Scripture says that the Canaanites were defeated by the powerful hand of God, not by the Hebrew army.)
That was the first part of the covenant renewal ceremony: The people called to mind all the good things which God had done for them.
In the second part of the ceremony, the people came forward and promised to be loyal to God. They promised that they would worship only the Lord and that they would keep the commandments which the Lord had given them. So the renewal of the covenant was like the renewal of a contract. In this annual ceremony God promised to be faithful to the people and the people promised to be faithful to God.
The story of the covenant renewal ceremony contains a challenge for us. It reminds us to look at our personal histories and name in detail the good things that God has done for us. And it calls us to frequently renew our covenant relationship with God, our loving creator.
Father Jerry Schik presides over Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon.
