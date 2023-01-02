Fr. Jerry Schik

Fr. Jerry Schik

Chapter 24 of the book of Joshua is considered to be one of the most important passages of the Old Testament. It describes the covenant renewal ceremony which the people of God celebrated every year. They would gather at the shrine in Shechem, and they would recite a long list of the good things which God had done for them.  

They recalled how God had given them the land of Canaan and then led them to bountiful food in the land of Egypt during the time of the great famine. Then God helped them to escape from slavery in Egypt. When they came back to Canaan, God defeated the Canaanites so that they could reenter the Promised Land. (Notice: Scripture says that the Canaanites were defeated by the powerful hand of God, not by the Hebrew army.)

