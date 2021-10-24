Don’t let your dreams die.
It’s in our nature to dream. There are the dreams you dream when you’re asleep (by the way, have you ever noticed that you dream a lot more when you’re rested?).
Let’s talk about your daydreams for a minute.
When your daydreams drift to fantasy worlds and unrealistic results, they’re pretty useless. But when you use your dreams to focus on something better for yourself and others, they can be very motivating. One big dream every Christian should have centers on that stuff God has prepared for us beyond this life on earth (1 Corinthians 2:9).
This is not a fantasy land (although the mansions and gold streets may seem like that). Heaven is for real. When you dream of heaven, you are dreaming of something very realistic. This should give you tremendous motivation to serve God on earth and love Him with your whole being.
What is faith? It is the confident assurance that what we hope for is going to happen.
It is the evidence of things we cannot yet see.
Hebrews 11:1
Rick Wilder is the pastor at Onamia United Methodist Church.
