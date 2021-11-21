We have now officially had our first measurable snow fall in this area. We all know that the weather is turning significantly colder. Most of us will soon be searching for our winter wear- coats instead of jackets. scarfs, warmer gloves, boots etc. We now have our six-year-old grandson living with us. He was born and raised in southern Mexico, and so he is just now getting used to the severe climate change he will be experiencing. We have been telling him since he arrived in August that he will be needing some appropriate clothing for the coming winter months. He’s finally catching on as reality sets in.
Did you realize that the Bible tells us that there are appropriate clothes for the sincere Christian who wants to be prepared for the spiritual climate in which we live? It’s found in Colossians 3: 12-14. “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.” Love seems to be the “overcoat” which makes us fully prepared to face this world’s condition.
Joe Boeringa is the pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.