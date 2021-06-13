We live in a world that has so many feuds within families and disputes in neighborhoods and unresolved conflicts in society. Communication experts have solid words of advice for conflict resolution.
They say: 1) Treat the other party with respect; Call them by their correct name. Do not use derogatory names; 2) Admit that you have made mistakes. Take ownership for the mistakes that you have made; 3) Listen to the other party so carefully that you can repeat what they said; 4) Be willing to rebuild the relationship; and 5) Be open to the fact that some relationships cannot be rebuilt.
In addition to those words of advice, I want to bring the Holy Spirit into the picture. In most conflict situations, everyone has good faith and everyone is working hard for a solution; but there is also an invisible worker - namely the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit might use the tension to create a new relationship for the two parties involved.
We believe that the Holy Spirit is the instrument of peace among all people. The Spirit moves human hearts so that enemies can speak to each other and adversaries can join hands and people can seek the way of peace together. Paul says in his letter to the Ephesians that the Holy Spirit is the unifying factor in every conflict situation.
Fr. Jerry Schik, is a pastor at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia.
