When I bought my first computer in 1987, I knew little about it. Once purchased, I discovered that I had a real desire to learn more and my mind was like a sponge absorbing the knowledge. I bought a book about computers that was written by Peter Norton. I read through it and then began reading computer magazines. Yet, I didn’t have to keep on purchasing more books to increase my knowledge.
I discovered that each time I read Peter Norton’s book that I gained further knowledge. I read it about a half dozen times. I grew in my understanding. But was my knowledge complete after the sixth time? No! Yet, I knew more than when I first began.
The Bible says, “Grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” We sometimes would like to know all the answers after our first reading of the Bible. Other times, we would like to have a complete answer found in a single Bible verse. Or maybe we want one sermon to address our current situation. The answers that God provides most frequently do not occur that way.
Repetition is the way of learning. That is why attending church and hearing God’s Word is important for a 3-year-old child and a 90-year-old widow. What they will grasp on a given Sunday morning is different, but they both will grow from that same Word by the power of the Holy Spirit. God begins where we are and adds to our knowledge—sometimes not as quickly as we would desire. The fault, however, is not His. The answers are there as we humble ourselves before Him and hear and receive His Word.
As we grow in grace and knowledge, we also have a focus—Jesus Christ. The answers aren’t just out there somewhere floating aimlessly. Rather, in Christ, we have our focus. At this time of year, we focus especially on celebrating Christ’s first coming at Christmas. We understand that His birth, life, death, and resurrection were for us. He saves us from sin, death, and the devil. We also thank Him for coming to us now through His Word and the visible Word—His sacraments. And we look forward to His final coming when He will judge the “quick and the dead.” We look back, and consider the present, and eye the future—all with Jesus as our focus.
