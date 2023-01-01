Pastor Mark Wetzler

Mark Wetzler

John 3:16-21 “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should have everlasting life.” This is a very familiar portion of scripture to most people, at least the verses 16-18. But one should read verses 19-21 as it is a part of the context of the words of Jesus as he spoke about “what God our heavenly father did.” He loved us, (all humanity in the world, whom he created in his image), so much that he sent and gave his only begotten son to come to earth to live with and to show us the fullness and truest picture possible of our heavenly father and his love for us. For God so loved the world, all of mankind, that he gave Jesus to us. We couldn’t get up to him, so he came down to us. Jesus came so I could have life (eternal) and more abundantly.  

John 1:14 “And the Word (Jesus) became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the father, full of grace and truth.” A true Christmas should never be about what we get or expect to get, it should always be about us giving. And giving should never be from a boastful heart or pride with the thought of “look what I am giving.” True giving is within our means, from our heart, without any show or pride involved in it, and given quietly and humbly.

