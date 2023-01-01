John 3:16-21 “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should have everlasting life.” This is a very familiar portion of scripture to most people, at least the verses 16-18. But one should read verses 19-21 as it is a part of the context of the words of Jesus as he spoke about “what God our heavenly father did.” He loved us, (all humanity in the world, whom he created in his image), so much that he sent and gave his only begotten son to come to earth to live with and to show us the fullness and truest picture possible of our heavenly father and his love for us. For God so loved the world, all of mankind, that he gave Jesus to us. We couldn’t get up to him, so he came down to us. Jesus came so I could have life (eternal) and more abundantly.
John 1:14 “And the Word (Jesus) became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the father, full of grace and truth.” A true Christmas should never be about what we get or expect to get, it should always be about us giving. And giving should never be from a boastful heart or pride with the thought of “look what I am giving.” True giving is within our means, from our heart, without any show or pride involved in it, and given quietly and humbly.
God loved and he gave. Is your giving modeled after God’s? Giving without love is not true giving and is given without thought or feeling from the heart. Many will give gifts because that’s what they thought the person receiving the gift wanted, but how about a gift someone really needed? God was so mindful of what I needed – I needed a savior. A needed gift given to someone shows the heart of the gift giver, who gives out of a heart of love, and it will be a good and perfect gift.
Since God loved and gave, what should my response be to him? To first love him and give him all of me. Then, in my giving, I can give out of love a gift they need. Don’t give to others based on what you want for a gift, give based upon what that person would need and/or like ¬– give from the heart.
Jesus came to this world so that we would come to him – have you come to him? Don’t miss him, and don’t let this world crowd him out. All he wants is you to come to him; other than yourself, you have nothing else he needs or wants.
Luke 2:11 “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” God has stated, “He loves those who love me and those who seek me find me” (Proverbs 8:17). Jeremiah 29:13 “And you will seek me, and find me, when you seek me with all your heart.”
If you are feeling hopeless and alone, and need the real reason for the season look into the bible and by faith accept the word God has given to us so we don’t miss him. This is the most important part of life that you will not want to miss. Give God a gift this Christmas that He wants: YOU. Give him yourself.
Mark Wetzler is the pastor of Mille Lacs Living Water Assembly of God in Wahkon.
