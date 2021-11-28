By the time you read this article, you may have already attended a Thanksgiving service somewhere and maybe even already celebrated Thanksgiving with family and friends. Hopefully you have given some serious thought to what Thanksgiving Day really means and have given thanks for your blessings. Very often when we count our blessings, our mind goes to material things such as food, clothing, housing etc. And this is good to do for by doing this we acknowledge that God has blessed us and he is the supplier of all our needs. I think of the old Thanksgiving song that includes this line: “Count your blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
In the book of Romans the Apostle Paul does just that. He lists a number of his blessings. Twenty-five in fact. Only they aren’t the physical things that you normally think of, but rather people in his life that he recognizes for the blessing they have been to him and his ministry. I’m certain that if you were to concentrate on your “people blessings” this year, you too could come up with quite a list. Remember to thank God for them this Thanksgiving season. And perhaps you might want to let some of them know how much they mean to you. am personally making this a concentration for this year. You may want to do the same.
Joe Boeringa is the pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
