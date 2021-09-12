Fall always brings back the smell of fallen leaves and new crayons. I can remember the joy of a new pack of crayons with no broken pieces. Every September brought a new school year, fresh workbooks without scribbles and a new teacher to figure out. My school days are over, but my schooling is not. Everyone at any age can look to new beginnings as we leave the summer behind and get back into routines. We can all look to new learning. There are courses to take, video learning to watch, great Bible classes to join – a plethora of possibilities. But here are a few things to consider.
To be a good student, you should develop a teachable spirit, one that listens to new ideas and evaluates them before discarding them. In Luke 6:40 Jesus said, “The student is not above the teacher.” Every teacher can tell you of students who come with an open mind, ready to learn and others who consider themselves smarter than the teacher. One group learns much more readily.
The other part of the verse says, “but everyone who is fully trained will be like their teacher.” That’s an interesting thought. If you sincerely study under one person, you will become like them. That makes it important to choose your teachers wisely. A misguided teacher can do more harm than good, but a wise teacher will guide a student into more understanding and greater wisdom.
The best teacher who ever walked the earth was Jesus Christ Himself. He did a great deal of teaching. He taught ethics, morality, theology; He instructed and encouraged and enabled those who followed Him to learn God’s ways. But when He left for heaven, He promised that we wouldn’t fail for lack of teaching. He promised the Holy Spirit would come to all who would listen.
In John 14:26, Jesus consoled His disciples with a promise. “But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you.” You can have as your teacher the Holy Spirit of God, leading and guiding you into more and more fascinating truths. I encourage you to open your eyes to new things from the Bible this fall. May God bless your search for truth.
Eunice Boeringa ministers at the Vineland Native American Chapel along with her husband Joe who is the pastor of the church.
