“The sovereign Lord has given me the capacity to be his spokesman, so that I know how to help the weary. He wakes me up every morning; he makes me alert so I can listen attentively as disciples do.” (Isaiah 50:4)
Continuing our remembrances of heroes in our midst, I would add to that list the teachers, school staff, administrators, and board members who work tirelessly on behalf of our youth and our world. Like our health care workers, our educators have faced extraordinary challenges during the era of COVID, and it is notable that even before COVID, health care and teaching were already cited as two of the most stressful occupations.
I think all of us can remember a teacher in our past that helped shape the rest of our lives for the better, even if we didn’t realize it at the time. I remember fondly an English teacher of mine in high school, who, besides teaching her classes, also led numerous field trips to hear various speakers and view museum exhibits. It wasn’t enough to know how to express our ideas, she wanted to encourage in us an appreciation for the ideas of others. I think of her when I hear those words of Isaiah – that even those called by God to teach are also called to be excellent listeners.
And so, we too should listen as our educators share all the pressures they have faced this past year. How they have not only had to profoundly change how they teach, but also unfairly born the brunt of frustrations of others, as well as the difficult health considerations, with youth only now being able to be vaccinated. Our educators have literally risked their lives to teach.
Another piece of Scripture that has kept coming to mind this past year has been Paul’s great metaphor regarding the body of Christ. That we are, each of us, with our various gifts like different members of the body – eyes, ears, feet, hands, spleens, etc. All of us meant to work together for the health of all. I am not sure which body part I would nominate to represent our educators, but I know that our body wouldn’t be whole and wouldn’t be well without them. So, thank you teachers; God bless you in all that you do!
James Muske is the pastor at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.