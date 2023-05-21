Several years back, one of my sons got married in the Twin Cities. My son and daughter-in-law had many college friends and numerous siblings. As a result, while they had asked for some help with wedding preparations, they kept saying we could relax that weekend. My wife and I didn’t have much to do (especially as compared to our daughters’ weddings). They hadn’t been trying to exclude us, but they just had things covered.
Thus, on the wedding weekend, they relieved us of some of the stress. Yet, we didn’t have the opportunity to work together, or perhaps struggle together, or have that added time together. They didn’t want to be a burden. And yet, I realized afterwards that being a burden and working together is what family is all about. It’s not that we want to be an unnecessary burden. But when families work together this helps to unite them. And this is true of the Christian family as well.
Some people have told me that they don’t want to be a burden. Thus, they don’t share their troubles with others. And yet, that is also what helps to unite the Christian family. “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” God could work by supplying our needs in a miraculous way each and every day. But he normally works through others. He could hoard all his praise and glory, but he willingly shares it with others. And so, there are times when we are very grateful for the help others offer and say, “I thank God for you.” Thus, Jesus said, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your father in heaven.”
So, the next time you need some help, rather than keeping quiet, allow yourself to be a burden. In this way, you are representing Christ, for Jesus states, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” And the burdens we bear for one another really are light because Jesus also promises, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” God works through our burdens and our burden-bearings so the saying is true, “Blessed be the Lord, who daily bears us up; God is our salvation.”
Mark Maunula is pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle.
