Several years back, one of my sons got married in the Twin Cities. My son and daughter-in-law had many college friends and numerous siblings. As a result, while they had asked for some help with wedding preparations, they kept saying we could relax that weekend. My wife and I didn’t have much to do (especially as compared to our daughters’ weddings). They hadn’t been trying to exclude us, but they just had things covered.

Thus, on the wedding weekend, they relieved us of some of the stress. Yet, we didn’t have the opportunity to work together, or perhaps struggle together, or have that added time together. They didn’t want to be a burden. And yet, I realized afterwards that being a burden and working together is what family is all about. It’s not that we want to be an unnecessary burden. But when families work together this helps to unite them. And this is true of the Christian family as well.

