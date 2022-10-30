Often in life, we are tempted to ask, “What is the minimum?” “I don’t like housecleaning, and so, what is the minimum amount of work I need to do?” This choice doesn’t seem to involve a lot of consequences.
But, with the ice fishing season approaching, people can try to discover what the minimum amount of ice is needed to walk out or drive on the lake. There the outcomes are more serious.
Considering faith, what’s the minimum there? What do I need to know and believe? What is the minimum amount of work I should do? Whenever we seek to measure things in the Bible, we are delving into the area of God’s law. Yet, his law is quite strict and certain.
Once a rich young ruler asked Jesus, “What must I do to inherit eternal life?” He was trying to find the minimum to reassure himself. Jesus pointed to the ten commandments as a summary of God’s Law. But the man thought he had done it all. Then, Jesus showed him the cost of salvation saying, “‘Sell all that you have and distribute to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.’ But when he heard these things, he became very sad, for he was extremely rich.”
The point is that there is no minimum. There is always one thing more in life that we need to do to save ourselves according to the Law. Thus, in the sermon on the mount, Jesus said, “You therefore must be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.” The demands of the Law are certainly well beyond our capabilities. And thus, according to the Law we deserve only judgment.
Yet, some would turn the gospel into a new law by making it the new minimum. They say, “All you have to do is believe.” But this makes the gospel into “cheap grace.” Dietrich Bonhoeffer coined this term about 85 years ago. He wrote, “Cheap grace is the grace we bestow on ourselves. Cheap grace is the preaching of forgiveness without requiring repentance, baptism without church discipline, Communion without confession. … Cheap grace is grace without discipleship, grace without the cross, grace without Jesus Christ, living and incarnate.”
The gospel is not a new law giving us a new minimum. Rather, the gospel is about the costly grace given to us in Jesus who fulfilled the Law perfectly. He then paid the price of our failings by suffering hell and death. Jesus gave his maximum — his all. By grace through faith in him, we don’t have a new minimum.
We have his all — His perfection, his holiness, his good works. Faith delivers the maximum so that we live as God’s beloved children seeking that same maximum in Jesus’ name!
Mark Maunula is the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.