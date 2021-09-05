Many of you are very familiar with the story of Jesus walking on the water toward the boat that his disciples were in, but for some who are not familiar, let me briefly summarize it. It is found in Matthew 14.
Jesus had just finished miraculously feeding the 5,000 with just a few fish and a few loafs of bread. Then he sent his disciples across the lake in a boat while he dismissed the crowd. A storm arose on the lake and the disciples were struggling. Toward morning, Jesus came walking toward them on the water. They thought it was a ghost at first, but Jesus quickly assured them that they need not fear for it was he.
Peter said, “Lord, if it is you, tell me to come to you on the water.” Jesus told him to come. Peter had now seen two great miracles in just a few hours-the feeding of the 5,000 and now this. His faith seemed high at this point and he got out of the boat and began walking toward Jesus on the water. But then he looked down at the turbulent waters below him and began to sink. He cried out, “Lord, save me.
And Jesus immediately reached out his hand and rescued Peter, saying, “You of little faith. Why did you doubt?”
Often Peter has been criticized for his lack of faith, causing him to sink. But take note that he was the only disciple who dared to get out of the boat in the first place. And with the faith he had, he did begin to walk on the water for a time. He just let the circumstances get the best of him.
But isn’t that sometimes true of all of us? We begin something in faith and then doubts begin to creep in when we consider the difficulties we are facing in completing the task we set out to do. Now here’s a lesson from the story. At times like that, we only need to cry out to God. Peter wisely asked for the Lord to save him, and Jesus immediately reached out his hand to help Peter. And he’ll do the same for you and me. He may make us aware of our lack of faith, but still he will answer our cries for help.
The story ends with Jesus and Peter getting safely into the boat, and then Jesus commanded the storm to quiet and the waves to be still. And it occurred just as Jesus said because he has all power and authority over everything that troubles us and is willing to do it. Isn’t it wonderful to serve a God who has that kind of love and power. What storms are you facing? Jesus can help if we will cry out to him.
Joe Boeringa is the pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
