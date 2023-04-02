Not all Christians observe the season of Lent. While it is familiar to those who live the cycle of the liturgical year, it’s probably unfamiliar to many people. In Minnesota we experience the four full seasons of the year. These seasons are an entry point into the deeper reflection of the meaning of our lives. Like the seasons, our lives come and go. They have cycles, they have beginnings and endings. Ultimately, an important part of life is understanding and fulfilling our search for meaning.
As a Christian, I seek meaning in light of my relationship with Christ. It affects all I do, who I am and what my values are. While for some this may seem oppressive, we all have some set of values we live by (whether they are stated clearly, or simply assumed but never codified). Even if your value system is: “I do whatever I want, whenever I want, how I want to…” that’s still a value system (maybe not a very stable one).
Part of understanding myself, my life, and the world around me is knowing my value system which I subscribe to. I constantly am referencing my value system to make decisions, prioritize time and resources, and choose preferences. When we have no stable value system, or we are trying to create one, it causes instability because we have no clear reference point. When we are self-referential (meaning we make ourselves the focus of all our choices, decisions, and preferences), we will find little meaning in our lives. Therefore, we will be dissatisfied. Thus, we will search for meaning. We desire it, and we will even create it if we can’t find it. Without meaning, life isn’t worth living. We won’t last long once our distractions run out (maybe that’s why we are all so given to seeking distractions). I think many people are finding they lack meaning, or they are unhappy how meaningless their life seems. However, is it any better to create for ourselves our own meaning? The Christian perspective says meaning is given – we do not need to create it, we merely need to cooperate with it.
The beauty of the seasons, and therefore the liturgical seasons (such as Lent), is that, every year there is a time to reflect on these bigger questions. We are led by the change of seasons to be in tune with the greater mystery of our existence. I should think in agrarian cultures they understood this intuitively. Now so few people live that way. We have lost touch with this simple yet practical way of keeping grounded in our purpose, our meaning and our ultimate end. We are so often disconnected from nature and therefore miss its simple yet profound lessons.
We are all busy rushing around looking to know, to see, to experience, and yet perhaps we are missing the most important things. Lent is a time to slow down, to pay attention to the reality that I have a finite time to live on this earth. We are at the tail end of winter (hopefully), maybe it is also a time when we can ponder new beginnings. New life is just around the corner. No matter what stage of life we are in, we can re-connect and be renewed by our purpose, which will give meaning to our lives. Christianity gives my life a purpose (and yours too from my perspective), but perhaps this is also a chance (a season if you will), to consider and reconnect with your purpose. If you can’t find one, then you might simply slow down and ponder what is ‘my’ purpose.
We all have the potential to live meaningful and purpose filled lives. It is a great season to rediscover who we are. Knowing who and what we are will give us a clue into what our purpose is.
“The nation doesn’t simply need what we have. It needs what we are.” -Edith Stein (A Catholic Jew who died at Auschwitz)
Father Elias Gieske is from the Diocese of Duluth and resides over the Churches of St. Joseph-Our Lady of Fatima-Holy Family in Crosby and Garrison.
