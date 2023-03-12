We’ve heard it often as of late that the fastest growing religion in American society is the ‘nones’, (those who are unaffiliated with any particular religion). In the 2020 Pew Research study, nones only make up 18% of the population, while atheist and agnostic make up another 5% and 6%, respectively. There is 6% of the population that belong to non-Christian religions and 65% of the population is some form of Christian. However, if current trends continue these numbers will continue to change. Younger people are by far much more likely to be a none.
I can’t tell you how often I hear many of my older acquaintances lamenting how their children and grandchildren have no interest in practicing any kind of organized religion. They wonder what went wrong. What should I have done differently? There is a real sense of guilt that some people carry. It is my understanding that many of these parents and grandparents did the best they could to share the faith with their children, but ‘it just didn’t stick’.
I can understand their pain, their confusion, and their desire to bring their family members back to God. When looking at such trends, I think it is helpful to try to look at the big picture. We are all a product of our time and our environment. Perhaps a quick perusal specifically of Christianity might reveal some possible reasons for current trends.
What might some of the causes of this mass exodus from the Christian faith be? There isn’t simply one thing that is responsible for this fallout. When we look at history, we will note there have been many times when religious fervor cooled or became more intense. It is likely that we are seeing another one of these waves in our own day. To give a historical survey of all the contributing factors would take too long, but we might mention some of the bigger moving pieces.
The secularization of society that occurred in Europe from the 1550s-1700s left a giant wedge in what had been a mostly integrated religious society. The rise of nation states as a way of organizing society rather than a society that centered on religion as its organizing principle certainly played a part. The colonization and weaponization of Christianity to subdue other cultures was a factor (as opposed to true evangelization, where missionaries preached the real gospel). The two great world wars that saw supposed cultured Christian societies brutally bleed each other dry left many people disillusioned with the promises of Christianity.
Many of the members of Christianity today have become more interested in the supposed morals or formative aspects of the Christian religion. Many people feel Christianity gives a person some good training in virtue, and some foundational moral principles to apply in one’s life. But, to be blunt, that’s got little to do with Christianity. There are plenty of moral people who aren’t religious, and plenty of Christians who are immoral. Although this idea might persist it seems to have little bearing on real belief. And when religion simply becomes a moral code it is easily replaced with other systems of morality. If all we are concerned with is modulating human behavior, we might try all kinds of methods to get the results we want. Real Christianity requires belief if it will impact our actions when it truly matters.
Another factor is the methods of communication that we have at our fingertips. People are highly influenced by what they find through media outlets. When they want an answer to a question, they ‘google it’. Kids may still choose to ask a parent or a trusted adult, but once they enter early adulthood, they will be much more willing to find their own answer. Most opinions and ideas can find support and apparently convincing proponents in the world of the internet. Suffice it to say, there are a lot of viewpoints competing for our attention and approval.
We are much more willing to formulate our own mish-mash theory (dare I mention syncretism) for how we ought to live then we would have in the past. In our times, everyone is an expert, or they are a few YouTube videos away from being one. We have become the kind of people who are more convinced by sentiment and feeling than logic or reason.
I think it comes down to this: Christianity became convinced of its own righteousness apart from Christ, and when we faltered, we lost our trust in Christ, rather than seeing that we had misplaced our trust in ourselves. We’ve looked at some of the causes for why people are becoming less religious, next week I’ll dabble with what we can do about it.
Father Elias Gieske is from the Diocese of Duluth and resides over the Churches of St. Joseph-Our Lady of Fatima-Holy Family in Crosby and Garrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.