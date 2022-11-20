Folks in a church I once served would often begin a conversation with me by saying, “I know you must be busy.” It was a kind of assumption about pastors for which there was no adequate response. What could be said?
“Yeah you’re right. I am busy. What do you want?”
Or, “Nah, I’m never up to much of anything.”
There was the perception of busyness. As both church pastor and parish minister, I was responsible for the spiritual needs of around 7,000 people, if and when they decided they needed something from me. Needs were mostly along the lines of funerals, weddings and baptisms. One year I conducted 68 funerals. In terms of being busy though, those represented a lot of personal interaction with people at a critical time in their lives. So it didn’t feel like “busy.”
There was a custom there called the “Vestry Hour.” Every Thursday evening, I would be at the church, in the vestry, which was not so much an office, but the room where the minister kept his or her vestments. In that system, robes and stoles were the order of the Sunday worship service. People said, “We like our minister to look like a minister.” Folks would show up on Thursdays with their requests and concerns.
Sometimes children or young people would ask, “What is it exactly that you do?” They were genuinely curious. They might see me on a Sunday or when I visited their classroom at school. But what was my overall purpose?
The answer I settled upon was simple, “I show up and remind people that God loves them.” That might seem too easy, but it can be a powerful truth in a world where circumstances work against love. It’s also a liberating truth. By simply bringing love to bear in the circumstances at hand, the work of love is up to God. Maybe not always easy, but not a complicated formula.
After I had been in the parish for many years, a minister from Switzerland came over on a sabbatical with a project that involved following me around the parish for a number of weeks. She wanted to see what this urban ministry landscape in Glasgow, Scotland was all about. Following me involved walking a walk with me for those few weeks. I didn’t need a car in that setting, so walking or riding public transportation was the order of the day.
Oftentimes, because of my role as a minister I would dress for the part. That meant wearing my clergy collar in public and looking like a minister. That resulted in daily activities becoming an extended vestry hour. A bus ride or trip to the grocery store became opportunities to be along-side folks, to share their concerns and hopefully leave them with a sense of having been heard and thus loved.
My wife Lindsay, also a parish minister in Glasgow at the time, helped me to understand my role with this thought:
“Back in the Middle Ages when Christians used to make regular pilgrimages to the Holy Land, a chaplain would accompany a group on their journey, kind of like a spiritual tour guide, tending to the pilgrims’ religious needs and carrying the sacred elements. The word “chaplain” comes from the Latin word cappella, meaning “cap” or “cape,” for a chaplain was someone who was willing to share their outer garment with a person who had none, thereby sheltering under the same cover. This undoubtedly stems from Jesus’ strategy that if someone sues you and takes your coat, you are to give them your cloak as well. In other words, subvert your oppressors’ tactics and disarm them with non-violence. Now that’s a powerful cape.”
Dr. Rev. John Mann is pastor of Wahkon Presbyterian Church.
